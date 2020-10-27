ANP condemns Madrasah blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Tuesday strongly condemned killing of innocent children of a Madrasah in Peshawar blast.

In a statement , he said it was a matter of great concern that despite a threat alert no proper security measures were taken.

"It must be investigated. We can feel the pain as ANP remains a victim of terrorism since long," he said.

Earlier, ANP central Secretary General Mian Iftikhar Hussain and provincial spokesperson MPA Samar Haroon visited the site of the blast and the hospital where injured are undergoing treatment.

They said that in this hour of sorrow, the ANP stood with the bereaved families and fully share their grief over loss of dear ones.

They offered condolences to the families of injured and martyrs in the Dir Colony incident at Lady Reading Hospital.