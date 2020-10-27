UrduPoint.com
ANP Condemns Peshawar Seminary Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Central President Awami National Party(ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday condemning the Peshawar seminary blast underlined the need for implementation of the National Action Plan(NAP) in a more effective manner to curb such acts of terrorism in future.

In a statement issued here, the ANP central president also expressed solidarity with families of the victims, saying they equally shared their grief in this critical time.

He said the ANP had been demanding all along to implement provisions of the NAP indiscriminately so that menace of terrorism could be overcome once and for all.

He said that terrorists had once again targeted innocent children barbarically and they did not deserve to be called them humans.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and demanded of the government to provide best possible treatment facilities to them.

He also demanded for announcing a compensation package for families of the martyred.

