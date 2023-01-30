ANP condemns Police Line blast

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Monday condemned the suicide blast in Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines and termed it a cowardly act of terrorists.

In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali said that the incident inside the red zone was a question mark on the security of such sensitive places.

He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police were being targeted for the last several months adding the curse of terror could only be eliminated through the implementation of National Action Plan in letter and spirit.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss of their beloved ones with fortitude. He extended heartfelt sympathies with the heirs of the martyred and said ANP equally shares their grief at this critical moment.