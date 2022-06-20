UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Targeted Killing Of Four Youth In North Waziristan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2022 | 04:50 PM

ANP condemns targeted killing of four youth in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Monday strongly condemned targeted killing of four youth in North Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he said that killing of four educated youth seeking their rights was a very unfortunate and sad incident which would further increase a sense of deprivation among the people of merged districts.

The four youth were killed when two people riding on motorcycle opened fire on moving car in Haiderkhel areas of Mirali tehsil on Sunday.

He said that the state had responsibility of protecting lives and property of people by arresting unknown attackers responsible for such targeted killings incidents.

Aimal Wali Khan said that instead of learning from our past, we repeating same mistakes.

He said that peace activists were being killed in the name of targeted killing, adding people of the area were asking a question when the area was cleared from terrorists than who were carrying out attacks against educated people especially peace activists.

The spokesperson ANP, Samar Haroon Bilour said that she was extremely saddened by the senseless shooting of four youth iin Waziristan, adding t he sufferings of the people of this area seems to had no end in the sight.

Related Topics

North Waziristan Fire Awami National Party Car Same Sunday From Sad

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unco ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issued "unconditional apology"

30 minutes ago
 Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

Govt decides to launch drive power in public depts

1 hour ago
 IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "u ..

IHC dismisses case after Imaan Mazari issues an "unconditional apology"

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for cou ..

Ahsan Iqbal calls for 'Charter of Economy' for country's sustainable development

2 hours ago
 How cricketers marked Father's Day?

How cricketers marked Father's Day?

3 hours ago
 Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any ..

Harbhajan Singh says that he won’t be making any bold statements before Pakist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.