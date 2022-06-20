ANP condemns targeted killing of four youth in North Waziristan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :President Awami National Party, Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Monday strongly condemned targeted killing of four youth in North Waziristan.

In a condolence statement, he said that killing of four educated youth seeking their rights was a very unfortunate and sad incident which would further increase a sense of deprivation among the people of merged districts.

The four youth were killed when two people riding on motorcycle opened fire on moving car in Haiderkhel areas of Mirali tehsil on Sunday.

He said that the state had responsibility of protecting lives and property of people by arresting unknown attackers responsible for such targeted killings incidents.

Aimal Wali Khan said that instead of learning from our past, we repeating same mistakes.

He said that peace activists were being killed in the name of targeted killing, adding people of the area were asking a question when the area was cleared from terrorists than who were carrying out attacks against educated people especially peace activists.

The spokesperson ANP, Samar Haroon Bilour said that she was extremely saddened by the senseless shooting of four youth iin Waziristan, adding t he sufferings of the people of this area seems to had no end in the sight.