ANP Condemns Terrorist Attack At Kabul Airport

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 11:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :President Awami National Party, Asfandyar Wali Khan has strongly condemned the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul airport which resulted in deaths of many innocent lives.

In a statement, he said that protection of human lives should be the first priority.

"We support peace around the world particularly in Afghanistan", he said.

He said that if such incidents were not prevented, durable peace could not be achieved.

He said that peaceful Pakistan was not possible without a peaceful Afghanistan.

Asfandyar said that international powers must support the Afghan people on humanitarian grounds to save their lives.

