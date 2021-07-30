UrduPoint.com
ANP Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Van

ANP condemns terrorist attack on police van

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Awami National Party ( ANP) has strongly condemned the terrorist attack at police van in which one policeman embraced martyrdom and two injured in Peshawar.

In a statement issued here Friday, provincial president ANP Khyber Pakhtunkwa, Aimal Wali said that attack on a police van in Peshawar was highly regrettable and reprehensible. He said that terrorists also targeted a police van in Mardan few days ago which showed that terrorists were once again regrouping and demanded of the government to take timely action.

He expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the heirs of martyr policeman and prayed for the early recovery of the injured .

Member Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly, Samar Haroon Bailour also strongly condemned the attack on police van in Peshawar Karkhano Market. "This is the second attack on police personnel in few days which is alarming", she added. She demanded strict action against terrorists involved in attack on police and civilians.

