ANP Condemns Terrorist Blast In Anarkali Bazaar

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2022 | 10:17 PM

President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan on Thursday strongly condemned bomb blast at Anarkali bazaar, Lahore in which three precious lives were lost and several people were injured

In a condemnation statement, he said that a series of terrorist attacks in recent past in various cities including Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad targeting innocent people and policemen have proved our concerns and fears are right that terrorists are once again organizing themselves.

He said that targeting innocent people including innocent children is inhumane act.

He asked the government to take timely and serious steps to prevent such terrorist attacks and protect lives and properties of people.

