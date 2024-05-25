ANP Condemns Violent Incidents In Sargodha
Published May 25, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned violent incidents in Sargodha and said that no one should be allowed to violate law of the land on the pretext of blasphemy.
In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, spokesman for ANP, Engineer Ehsanullah Khan said that islam is a religion of peace and targeting someone on allegations of blasphemy is unacceptable.
He condemned Sargodha violent incident and said that occurrence of these incidents would provide certain elements to fulfill their ulterior motives.
Recalling Jaranwala incidents, he urged concerned authorities to take notice of Sargodha violence and demanded that perpetrators should be brought to court of law.
