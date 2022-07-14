UrduPoint.com

ANP Condemns Youth's Murder, Terms It An Act Of Individuals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

ANP condemns youth's murder, terms it an act of individuals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The district leadership of the Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the murder of a young man at a hotel in Hyderabad and dismissed the impression that it was a case of ethnic or linguistic bias.

Addressing a press conference here at press club on Thursday, ANP's district president Javed Khan said his party expressed condolence to the bereaved family over the murder incident which took.place during scuffle at the hotel.

He also lamented the fact that the incident of murder of a youth is being given a ethnic color on social media which is not in the interest of anyone.

Sindh province belongs to Sindhis where Pakhtuns earn their livelihood as per the right given to them in the constitution of Pakistan, Javed Khan said, adding that murder was an act of the individuals which has nothing to do with the Pathan community.

He thanked Sindhi nationalist leaders Ayaz Latif Palejo, Jalal Mehmood Shah, Dr Qadir Magsi, Sanaan Qureshi and others who have dismissed the linguistic and ethnic impression in the incident.

"The Awami National Party is following Bacha Khan's philosophy of non-violence and we always supported the interests of Sindh, including struggle against the Kalabagh Dam," Javed Khan said.

He appealed to the PPP and all nationalist parties in Sindh to play their role for maintaining law and order in the province so that a cordial atmosphere could be created.

He was accompanied by provincial local office bearers of Awami National Party during press conference.

