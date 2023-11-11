ANP condoles death of KP Caretaker CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan Saturday condoled the sudden death of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

In a condolence message, the Provincial President of the Awami National Party Aimal Wali Khan expressed that he was deeply saddened by the death of Caretaker Chief Minister Pakhtunkhwa Azam Khan.

Late Azam Khan, Aimal Wali Khan said, was a gentle and hardworking person.

All leadership of the Awami National Party and party workers shared grief over the sudden death of Muhammad Azam Khan and expressed condolences to his family.

Aimal Wali Khan said that we all stand with the bereaved family in this moment of sorrow.

May Allah raise the ranks of late Azam Khan and grant patience to his family to bear this irreparable loss of life, Aimal Wali Khan said.

He expressed his heartfelt sorrow over the death of caretaker Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan.

