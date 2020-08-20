ANP condoles demise of senior Pashto writer Darwaish

Provincial Culture Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) Dr Khadim Hussain, on behalf of his party has condoled with family of senior Pashto poet and researcher scholar, Dr Darwaish Khan Yousafzai over his demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Culture Secretary of Awami National Party (ANP) Dr Khadim Hussain, on behalf of his party has condoled with family of senior Pashto poet and researcher scholar, Dr Darwaish Khan Yousafzai over his demise .

"I on behalf of Awami National Party condoled the sad demise of noted Pashto poet and research scholar Dr Darwaish with his bereaved family. His death indeed has created a vacuum that will take long to be filled," he added.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Hussain termed the death of Dr Darwaish an irreparable loss to the Pashto language, literature and Pakhtun nation at large.

"Darwaish Khan Yousafzai was really a mendicant as his name suggested and was an extensively read and a gem of men having varied tastes and had mastery over history, linguistics, culture and literature," he stated.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard near his village, Gumband. He was 71. Though he was an Eye Specialist yet he was a great literary visionary and remained an active member of Da Adabi Dostaanu Maraka, (DADM) Mardan, a reputed literary organization in the district.

Large number of literati, and local notables attended his funeral prayer. He left behind a widow , three sons and two daughters and interestingly, he had named his children after his poetry collections namely 'Lawangeen', 'Wawareen' , 'Fakhre Afghan', 'Zarguna' and 'Muska'. Also he had brought out a very important book on Phonology titled ' Pakhto Da Zabo More ' ( Pashto-the mother of languages) and yet another research work on various aspects of Khushal Khan Khattak published just a month ago.

According to his close colleague, Faizul Wahab Faiz, Dr Darwaish has a few research works on linguistics and Khushal Khan Khattak to his credit and would be published posthumously with consent of his family members.

"Dr Sahib had received his early education from his village school and after qualifying pre- medical education, he went to Dhaka Medical College the erstwhile Bengal but left half way owing to the debacle of the East Pakistan in 1971 and completed rest of his medication in Peshawar", Faiz added.