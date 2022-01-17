UrduPoint.com

ANP Condoles Over Rasheed Naz's Death

Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2022 | 03:18 PM

ANP condoles over Rasheed Naz's death

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak and Secretary Culture, Khadim Hussain on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pashto, Hindko and Urdu film and drama artist, Rasheed Naz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak and Secretary Culture, Khadim Hussain on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pashto, Hindko and urdu film and drama artist, Rasheed Naz.

In a condolence message, they said the deceased through his unmatched services earned a good name for the province on national and international level. They said the deceased was an artist of high standard and his death was an irreparable loss not only for his family but for the whole nation.

The ANP leaders said the party equally shares the grief of his death with the bereaved family. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Awami National Party Film And Movies Rasheed Naz Family

Recent Stories

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Musli ..

PM appreciates Putin for showing empathy for Muslims

13 minutes ago
 QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaul ..

QESCO disconnects power connections of bill defaulters in Kharan

1 second ago
 PM Imran Khan appreciates Putin, discusses bilater ..

PM Imran Khan appreciates Putin, discusses bilateral cooperation

2 seconds ago
 CCPO takes notice of cop's death

CCPO takes notice of cop's death

4 seconds ago
 Chinese players advance to Australian Open Round T ..

Chinese players advance to Australian Open Round Two

6 seconds ago
 67 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned,100 Impounded ..

67 smoke-emitting vehicles challaned,100 Impounded

7 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.