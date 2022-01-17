Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak and Secretary Culture, Khadim Hussain on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pashto, Hindko and Urdu film and drama artist, Rasheed Naz

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak and Secretary Culture, Khadim Hussain on Monday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the demise of Pashto, Hindko and urdu film and drama artist, Rasheed Naz.

In a condolence message, they said the deceased through his unmatched services earned a good name for the province on national and international level. They said the deceased was an artist of high standard and his death was an irreparable loss not only for his family but for the whole nation.

The ANP leaders said the party equally shares the grief of his death with the bereaved family. They prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and courage for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.