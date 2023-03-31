ANP congratulates democrats as Section 124-A annulled by Lahore High Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Awami National Party Provincial President of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Friday congratulated all democrats after the Lahore High Court decided to annul Section 124-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court on Thursday declared that sedition cases, which were dealt with under Section 124-A, were being used as a tool to undermine democracy and democratic forces in the country.

In his statement, Aimal Wali Khan lauded the LHC decision, saying that it was a long-overdue step towards ensuring that the fundamental rights of citizens were protected.

He noted that the sedition law had been misused in the past to silence political dissent and freedom of expression.

Aimal Wali said that ANP's political leadership and elders had suffered under the same law in the past, and he expressed his hope that the court's decision would pave the way for a more democratic and progressive society.

He said that decision has been seen as a positive step towards achieving this goal and promoting a more just and equitable society in the country.