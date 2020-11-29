ANP congratulates 'Malgari Wakilan' for winning seats in KP Bar Council

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan and Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan Sunday congratulated the candidates for winning majority seats in the KP Bar Council and said it was a victory for the Malgari Wakilan (Friend lawyers) and also for the entire Pashtun nation and Bacha Khan's followers.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar,ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan expressed hope that the newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council would work with other lawyers with more enthusiasm.

The ANP chief said that an independent judiciary was the foundation of democracy and the sacrifices of lawyers for democracy couldn't be denied.