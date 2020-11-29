UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Congratulates 'Malgari Wakilan' For Winning Seats In KP Bar Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 03:20 PM

ANP congratulates 'Malgari Wakilan' for winning seats in KP Bar Council

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) Asfandyar Wali Khan and Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan Sunday congratulated the candidates for winning majority seats in the KP Bar Council and said it was a victory for the Malgari Wakilan (Friend lawyers) and also for the entire Pashtun nation and Bacha Khan's followers.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz Peshawar,ANP Asfandyar Wali Khan expressed hope that the newly elected members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council would work with other lawyers with more enthusiasm.

The ANP chief said that an independent judiciary was the foundation of democracy and the sacrifices of lawyers for democracy couldn't be denied.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Democracy Lawyers Asfandyar Wali Khan Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE participate in 47th session of Council of OIC ..

6 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 61.77 million

51 minutes ago

Russia reports 26,683 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development finances US$70 mill ..

2 hours ago

Martyrs&#039; heroics will remain engraved in memo ..

2 hours ago

Free parking in Abu Dhabi for National Day holiday

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.