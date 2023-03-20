UrduPoint.com

ANP Congratulates Malgari Walkilan On Winning District Bar Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ANP congratulates Malgari Walkilan on winning district bar elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Monday congratulated the ANP-backed lawyers' body 'Malgari Walkilan' for winning the election of District Bar Associations across the province.

He said their win reflected that the lawyers were striving for the supremacy of democracy, rule of law and peace in the province.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, Aimal Wali said the victory of Malgari Walkilan on eight out of 11 of district bar seats was well deserved. Congratulating the elected representatives of Malgari Wakilan in Bannu, Mohmand, Swat, Shangla, Swabi, Mardan, Takhtbhai, Dir, Bajaur and Malakand and other districts, he said the role of the lawyers' community in advocating justice and upholding the democratic norms was of prime importance.

He said owing to the threats faced by democracy in the present scenario, the responsibilities of the lawyers had increased manifold. He said people had pinned high hopes on elected representatives of the lawyers' community that they will keep hoisting the flag of the supremacy of the Constitution and law at any cost.

He hoped that the elected district bar representatives will not only make efforts for resolving issues of the lawyers' community but also add their share in the provision of justice to people and defend the law and constitution of the country.

Related Topics

Election Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Swat Democracy Lawyers Mardan Dir Malakand Swabi Shangla From Share (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

17 seconds ago
 IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan ..

IMF rejects claims of putting strings on Pakistan Nuclear for loan program

9 minutes ago
 Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother ..

Marriyum launches Planet Champs App to save mother earth

1 hour ago
 Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 pe ..

Govt announces petroleum relief package of Rs50 per litre for low income familie ..

1 hour ago
 India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

India announces 25 embarkation points for Haj 2023

2 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to c ..

COP28 President-Designate to visit Copenhagen to co-chair global climate ministe ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.