ANP congratulates Malgari Walkilan on winning district bar elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Monday congratulated the ANP-backed lawyers' body 'Malgari Walkilan' for winning the election of District Bar Associations across the province.

He said their win reflected that the lawyers were striving for the supremacy of democracy, rule of law and peace in the province.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here, Aimal Wali said the victory of Malgari Walkilan on eight out of 11 of district bar seats was well deserved. Congratulating the elected representatives of Malgari Wakilan in Bannu, Mohmand, Swat, Shangla, Swabi, Mardan, Takhtbhai, Dir, Bajaur and Malakand and other districts, he said the role of the lawyers' community in advocating justice and upholding the democratic norms was of prime importance.

He said owing to the threats faced by democracy in the present scenario, the responsibilities of the lawyers had increased manifold. He said people had pinned high hopes on elected representatives of the lawyers' community that they will keep hoisting the flag of the supremacy of the Constitution and law at any cost.

He hoped that the elected district bar representatives will not only make efforts for resolving issues of the lawyers' community but also add their share in the provision of justice to people and defend the law and constitution of the country.