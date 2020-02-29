ANP congratulates people of Afghanistan on Taliban-American peace accord

President Awami National Party (ANP) and veteran politician Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday congratulated the people of Afghanistan on the signing of peace agreement between United States and Taliban in Doha, Qatar and termed it a new beginning for peace in the region

This he said in a statement issued from Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

He said after 18 years of bloodshed the ceasefire was a positive step towards peace for the whole region and a message of celebration for the people of Afghanistan who badly suffered during the war.

He said the people of Afghanistan have rendered huge sacrifices for peace, as millions were displaced and thousands sacrificed their lives including children and women.

Congratulating all stakeholders and forces that have made positive efforts for the peace agreement, Asfandyar Wali said ANP had always supported "Afghan led and Afghan owned" negotiations.