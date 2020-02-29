UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Congratulates People Of Afghanistan On Taliban-American Peace Accord

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 10:08 PM

ANP congratulates people of Afghanistan on Taliban-American peace accord

President Awami National Party (ANP) and veteran politician Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday congratulated the people of Afghanistan on the signing of peace agreement between United States and Taliban in Doha, Qatar and termed it a new beginning for peace in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) and veteran politician Asfandyar Wali Khan Saturday congratulated the people of Afghanistan on the signing of peace agreement between United States and Taliban in Doha, Qatar and termed it a new beginning for peace in the region.

This he said in a statement issued from Wali Bagh, Charsadda.

He said after 18 years of bloodshed the ceasefire was a positive step towards peace for the whole region and a message of celebration for the people of Afghanistan who badly suffered during the war.

He said the people of Afghanistan have rendered huge sacrifices for peace, as millions were displaced and thousands sacrificed their lives including children and women.

Congratulating all stakeholders and forces that have made positive efforts for the peace agreement, Asfandyar Wali said ANP had always supported "Afghan led and Afghan owned" negotiations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Awami National Party Asfandyar Wali Khan Qatar Doha United States Charsadda Bagh Women All From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol prices by Rs.5 per liter

2 minutes ago

Ecuadorean Health Minister Confirms First Case of ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Tahir hopeful of his team performing well in ..

2 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in France Ex ..

7 minutes ago

Malaysia in crisis as Mahathir rejects new Prime M ..

7 minutes ago

AJK President calls upon peace-loving states to mu ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.