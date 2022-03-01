UrduPoint.com

ANP Constitutes Joint Organizing Committee For District, Metropolitan Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2022 | 08:55 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Tuesday announced formation of joint organizing committee for membership of the party at metropolitan and district level.

According to a release issued by Baacha Khan Markaz here, decision to this effect was taken in a meeting of party chaired by Provincial President ANP, Aimal Wali Khan.

Senior Vice President ANP, Khushdil Khan Advocate has been selected as chairman of the organizing committee, Arbab Usman as Vice Chairman while Yaseen Khalil has been selected Secretary.

The committee has been tasked to form party organisations at village and neighbourhood councils and to constitute cabinet for district Peshawar.

