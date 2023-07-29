Open Menu

ANP Convenes Meeting Of Provincial Cabinet, Working Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published July 29, 2023 | 06:50 PM

ANP convenes meeting of provincial cabinet, working committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak has convened meetings of party's provincial cabinet, council and working committee.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, meeting that would be held in Bacha Khan Markaz were convened on the directives of ANP Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan.

ANP provincial cabinet would meet on August 7 while meetings of working committee and provincial council would be held on August 8 and 9 respectively.

