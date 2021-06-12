(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has convened the meeting of party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on June 14 at Bacha Khan Markaz.

According to a statement issued here Saturday, the meeting would be chaired by Provincial President, Aimal Wali Khan.

The party has also convened meetings of its provincial executive committee and provincial council on June 15 and June 16 respectively. Members have been directed to ensure their presence in meetings.