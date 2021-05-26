ANP criticizes ADR system in tribal districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Wednesday while expressing apprehension over the introduction of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system in newly merged tribal districts called for strengthening the Civil Administration system and setting up of infrastructure in these areas.

Provincial spokesperson of ANP Samar Bilour who was addressing a press conference here said that ADR system would create further legal complications in the merged districts besides creating sense of deprivation among the tribal people.

She said that in presence of judicial system the introduction of a parallel ADR system was unjustified, adding,as per the ADR system any civil or criminal cases pending with a civil court could be transferred to ADR committee which was totally unjust.

She said ANP demanded of the government to withdraw its decision of ADR and instead of strengthening the civil administration and hand over all the rights to them.

Meanwhile, she condemned attack on a senior journalist in Islamabad and demanded setting up an independent commission the probe the incident.

ANP's Rehmat Khan, Taimur Baz and Hamid Tufan were also present on the occasion.