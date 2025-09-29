ANP criticizes KP government over corruption, lawlessness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ANP leader , Amir Haider Khan Hoti, has strongly criticized the current provincial government, saying it has failed to serve the people.

He said that it is not the job of the ruling government to protest or complain. "The government’s duty is to work for the people and solve their problems," he said.

Hoti claimed that corruption in the province is at its highest level, with new scandals coming to light regularly.

He also said that governance has completely failed, and law and order in the province is worsening.

"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to rising terrorism and lawlessness," he said.

"The PTI government has failed to deliver on its promises. It should focus on solving real issues instead of making excuses."

The former chief minister urged the government to take serious steps to improve the situation in the province and restore peace and good governance.