ANP Criticizes KP Government Over Corruption, Lawlessness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Former Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and ANP leader , Amir Haider Khan Hoti, has strongly criticized the current provincial government, saying it has failed to serve the people.
He said that it is not the job of the ruling government to protest or complain. "The government’s duty is to work for the people and solve their problems," he said.
Hoti claimed that corruption in the province is at its highest level, with new scandals coming to light regularly.
He also said that governance has completely failed, and law and order in the province is worsening.
"The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are suffering due to rising terrorism and lawlessness," he said.
"The PTI government has failed to deliver on its promises. It should focus on solving real issues instead of making excuses."
The former chief minister urged the government to take serious steps to improve the situation in the province and restore peace and good governance.
Recent Stories
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar
Pakistan Cricket team dedicates Asia Cup final fees to May 7 attack victims
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy ..
TRENDS participates in European Parliament conference, urges confronting polaris ..
UAE Team Emirates-XRG wins 2025 Road Race in Rwanda
UAE concludes successful participation in China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
Michigan church shooting leaves 4 dead, 10 injured
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2025
UAE tops destinations for Egyptian engineering exports in 2025
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi showcases UAE’s organisational excellence
Gulf designers shine at 56th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Several countries seek defense pacts with Pakistan after Saudi deal: Ishaq Dar1 minute ago
-
Two new Polio cases confirmed from Sindh2 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 144,100 cusecs water2 minutes ago
-
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi2 minutes ago
-
ANP criticizes KP government over corruption, lawlessness2 minutes ago
-
Accused of murder case held22 minutes ago
-
Four gamblers held in police crackdown42 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Meets Participants of 55th Staff Course of Pakistan Navy War College43 minutes ago
-
Police recover 3-year-old lost girl52 minutes ago
-
One dacoit arrested,two escape after police encounter1 hour ago
-
Dr. Azra Pechuho encourages public confidence in HPV vaccine amid extended immunization effort2 hours ago
-
Man killed, two other receive injuries in road accident2 hours ago