ANP Criticizes PTI For Ill-conceived Policies In Health Sector

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Wednesday criticised that the ill-conceived policies of the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had negatively impacted the healthcare system in the province.

In a statement issued, he said that the previous government should be made accountable for wrongdoings committed in the past ten years, adding that those who gobbled and looted public money with impunity should be brought to justice.

Wali claimed that KP people were deprived of health facilities that were available to them before 2013. He said that ANP would disclose the corruption of the previous government and expressed hope that courts would also take notice of the corruption in the health sector.

