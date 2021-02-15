ANP decides full participation in LB polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Awami National Party(ANP) district Peshawar has decided full participation in the upcoming local bodies' polls and fielding candidates on all seats of the district.

The decision was taken in a meeting held in wake of the announcement of delimitation by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here Monday. Former provincial minister, Aqil Shah chaired the meeting.

Beside, district president Abidullah Yousafzai, Senior Vice President (SVP), Arsala Khan, Secretary Sher Zaman, Aqeel Anjum and Nadeem Khan, a large number of party workers also attended the meeting.

The meeting also decided re-organization of the party across district Peshawar including Cantonment board level and for the purpose constituted a committee comprising party office bearers of the Cantonment Board and other areas of the district.

The meeting also directed party workers for starting preparations for the purpose.