A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday reached Afghanistan's capital, Kabul to attend a two-day international conference on peace and stability in the region

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) on Friday reached Afghanistan's capital, Kabul to attend a two-day international conference on peace and stability in the region.

A statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here said the delegation was headed by senior ANP leader, Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour while Central Secretary Finance ANP, Haji Hidayat Ullah Khan, provincial general secretary and parliamentary leader, Sardar Hussain Babak were among the members of the delegation.

It said the conference would be attended by representatives of different political parties, poets and intellectuals from the region.

On arrival at Hamid Karazai Airport, Kabul, the delegation was warmly received by the officials of the Ministry of Tribal and Border Affairs and vice ministers including Dr Muhammad Asif Qazizada and Muhammad Yaqoob Ahmadzai.

Haji Ghulam Bilour in his brief talk with media persons at the airport said the international conference was held to discuss ways and means for ensuring regional peace and stability and hoped that it would play a pivotal role in establishing lasting peace in the region.