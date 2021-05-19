UrduPoint.com
ANP Demands Compensation For Farmers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:22 PM

ANP demands compensation for farmers

The Awami National Party ( ANP),lawmakers submitted a calling attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Wednesday and demanded of the government to give compensation to farmers after recent hailstorms and rain that destroyed standing crops and orchards across various areas in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Awami National Party ( ANP),lawmakers submitted a calling attention notice in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa Assembly on Wednesday and demanded of the government to give compensation to farmers after recent hailstorms and rain that destroyed standing crops and orchards across various areas in the province.

The ANP parliamentary leader , Sardar Hussain Babak has submitted the notice to the assembly's secretariat, said a statement.

The calling attention notice said that the government should declared affected areas as calamity-hit- areas and announced financial package for farmers after completing assessment of of damages in these areas.

The notice said that recent hailstorms and rain has destroyed cash crops and demanded immediate compensation so that farmers could meet daily needs of their families and buy seeds for next cultivation.

More Stories From Pakistan

