ANP demands ECP for timely holding of by-elections in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday demanded Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to timely conduct by-elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so that people can complete their representation in the Parliament.

In a statement issued here by Bacha Khan Markaz, Aimal Wali Khan said ANP stands with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) alliance and would continue its support till final elimination of corrupt politicians from the lands of Pakhtuns.

He said that ANP had requested coalition government and other institutions to avoid involvement of security forces in electoral process to stop their defamation. He further added that all the Party workers were fully prepared for assisting people in casting their votes.

He alleged PTI chief Imran Khan and said that he was roaming free despite hurling threats on judges and institutions. He said that there should the writ of law in the country which should be applied to all.