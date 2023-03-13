ANP demands immediate probe into BRT project

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Monday demanded an immediate investigation into the corruption of the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ):Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on Monday demanded an immediate investigation into the corruption of the Bus Rapid Transit Project (BRT).

In a statement issued here, he said that the losses caused to business, infrastructure and life of Peshawar by the PTI government were on one side, but the financial losses incurred to the national kitty in the name of the BRT project were much more than that.

Aimal said that the PC-1 of the so-called mega project was amended 21 times after the approval, adding that even the guarantees of the Bank of West Indies were accepted for the project and now the Chief Executive Officer has also left the project.

He said that ANP had been resisting the project from day one as it was initiated in haste and without any planning. "Even today, we demand that in light of the report compiled by FIA on the order of Peshawar High Court, those responsible should be identified and those involved in corruption should be exposed and brought to justice."Aimal said that BRT was not started at all for the convenience of people, rather PTI launched this project to collect funds for the election campaign, adding that Rs 32 billion in direct corruption had already been identified.