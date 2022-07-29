UrduPoint.com

ANP Demands KP Govt To Declare Flood Affected Areas As Calamity Hit Area

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Friday demanded from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to announce all the flood affected areas of the province as calamity hit region

In a media statement issued here, he said that the heavy rains and flash floods damaged crops and properties of the masses besides claiming losses of precious human lives.

In a media statement issued here, he said that the heavy rains and flash floods damaged crops and properties of the masses besides claiming losses of precious human lives.

He added that in districts Swabi, Mardan and Charsadda the floods damaged fields of tobacco crops, vegetables and fruits due to which the poor growers were facing financial problems.

He said the provincial government should immediate order to estimate losses due to rains and floods in various areas of the province and announce financial assistance for the affected people.

He further said that more rains have been predicted for the province and the provincial government as well as the relevant institutions should have to take precautionary measures to avoid damages to residential areas by taking timely steps.

