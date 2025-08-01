ANP demands measures to improve security situation in merged districts

Member Provincial Assembly Awami National Party (ANP), Nisar Baz said on Friday that law and order was vital for development and demanded effective measures to improve security situation in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly Awami National Party (ANP), Nisar Baz said on Friday that law and order was vital for development and demanded effective measures to improve security situation in merged areas.

On a point of order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, he said that deteriorating condition of law and order in merged districts including Bajaur is a matter of concern calling for decisive against inimical elements.

He demanded of KP Government to conduct inquiry into killing of Moulana Khanzeb and taking emergency measures for improvement of law and order in merged tribal districts and removing sense of deprivations among tribal people.