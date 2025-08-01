Open Menu

ANP Demands Measures To Improve Security Situation In Merged Districts

Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 07:20 PM

ANP demands measures to improve security situation in merged districts

Member Provincial Assembly Awami National Party (ANP), Nisar Baz said on Friday that law and order was vital for development and demanded effective measures to improve security situation in merged areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Member Provincial Assembly Awami National Party (ANP), Nisar Baz said on Friday that law and order was vital for development and demanded effective measures to improve security situation in merged areas.

On a point of order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, he said that deteriorating condition of law and order in merged districts including Bajaur is a matter of concern calling for decisive against inimical elements.

He demanded of KP Government to conduct inquiry into killing of Moulana Khanzeb and taking emergency measures for improvement of law and order in merged tribal districts and removing sense of deprivations among tribal people.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

1 hour ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan