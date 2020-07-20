UrduPoint.com
ANP Demands Package For Kukikhel Tribesmen

Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:04 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial President of Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan Monday called for a package for Kukikhel clan of Afrdi tribe, just like other tribesmen affected by law and order.

He was talking to a delegation of Zawan Kukikhel Ittehad at Baacha Khan Markaz.

He said that Kukikhel tribesmen, who have not been given status of displaced people, should be treated like other people affected by law and order.

He said that steps should be taken for rehabilitation of Kukikhels and to develop infrastructure of their native areas.

Aimal Wali said tribal areas were part of KP province and their people should be given chances of development and progress.

ABOUT US
