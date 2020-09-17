ANP demands probe in suspension of BRT service

Awami National Party (ANP) Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan Thursday demanded probe into incidents of fire eruption in buses of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project followed by suspension of the service for one month and alleged corruption in the mega project

In a statement, he said that seven incidents of fire eruption in the buses were reported in one month which was matter of grave concern, adding that the provincial government should probe these incidents and facts should be made public.

He said that poor planning and designs, delay in the construction work and poor administration caused huge loss to national exchequer. He demanded of the government to make public the inquiry reports of FIA and provincial inspection teams into the project and responsible should be held accountable.

He urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take notice of suspension of the bus services and repeated incident of fire eruption in the buses.