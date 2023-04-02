UrduPoint.com

ANP Demands Removal Of VC Peshawar Varsity To End Month-long Protest

Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ANP demands removal of VC Peshawar Varsity to end month-long protest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial President of Awami National Party (ANP) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Sunday has called for the removal of the Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University to resolve the ongoing month-long protest by teachers, student organizations and staff, and to reopen the University.

Expressing concern over the closure of the historic institution and the unrest of the University staff, he criticized the University administration and Vice Chancellor for failing to address the problems faced by the students, teachers and staff.

He said that ANP fully supported the demand for the resignation of the Vice Chancellor by the Peshawar University Teachers' Association (PUTTA), student organizations, teachers and staff.

He demanded that the Vice Chancellor be removed within a week so that the University can be reopened, and the future of thousands of students in the province can be saved.

He also warned that they would support the ongoing protest by teachers and students with full force if their demands were not met.

