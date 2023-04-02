UrduPoint.com

ANP Demands Reopening Of UoP

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ANP demands reopening of UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday expressed concern over the closure of University of Peshawar (UoP) and demanded reopening of the varsity.

In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that the university administration and the vice chancellor have failed miserably in reopening the varsity and solving the problems.

Teachers, students and other staff have been protesting for the past one month while the silence of government and top officials on the ongoing protest is beyond understanding.

The closure of the varsity will waste the futures of thousands of students, said Aimal Wali Khan.

He demanded the reopening of the university within a week by sending the VC to home, otherwise the ANP would be at the forefront of protest by teachers and students.

The strike and complete boycott of classes and other duties was launched by the joint action committee on March 7, a day after the mysterious killing of a security advisor of the university Saqlain Bangash at the hands of a private security guard.

Related Topics

Peshawar Protest Awami National Party March Sunday Government Top

Recent Stories

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market ch ..

Annual Investment Meeting tackles global market challenges, future investment op ..

1 minute ago
 President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

47 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

1 hour ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.