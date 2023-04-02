ANP demands reopening of UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) on Sunday expressed concern over the closure of University of Peshawar (UoP) and demanded reopening of the varsity.

In a statement issued here, Aimal Wali Khan said that the university administration and the vice chancellor have failed miserably in reopening the varsity and solving the problems.

Teachers, students and other staff have been protesting for the past one month while the silence of government and top officials on the ongoing protest is beyond understanding.

The closure of the varsity will waste the futures of thousands of students, said Aimal Wali Khan.

He demanded the reopening of the university within a week by sending the VC to home, otherwise the ANP would be at the forefront of protest by teachers and students.

The strike and complete boycott of classes and other duties was launched by the joint action committee on March 7, a day after the mysterious killing of a security advisor of the university Saqlain Bangash at the hands of a private security guard.