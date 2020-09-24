ANP demands withdrawal in increase of medicines' prices

Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan Thursday demanded of the government to take notice of unjust increase in prices of medicines and called for immediate withdrawal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) provincial president Aimal Wali Khan Thursday demanded of the government to take notice of unjust increase in prices of medicines and called for immediate withdrawal.

In a statement issued here from Bacha Khan Markez, he said that price hike and unemployment had already made the life miserable for the poor class and the increase in prices of medicines would further aggravate the situation.

He said ANP would continue raising the voice for the rights of poor people and if the government would not take notice of the increase the party would strongly resist the move, he warned.

Another press statement issued here by Bacha Khan markez said that ANP party worker Dr Ghazal Atta from district Swabi has been selected as provincial council member of the party.