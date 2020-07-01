UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Devises Social Media Policy To Disseminate Party Narrative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:40 PM

ANP devises social media policy to disseminate party narrative

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) here on Wednesday convened a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district information secretaries and devised a new social media policy for conveying party narrative to the people.

The meeting was attended by Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial Spokesperson, Samar Bilour and district officer bearers.

Addressing the meeting, Babak said that party workers would not be allowed to ridicule and target any person on social media as a follower of Baacha Khan.

He suggested that social media should be used to convey the message and philosophy of Baacha Khan to the masses.

It was decided to hold next meeting of information secretaries in last week of July.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Social Media July

Recent Stories

Non-Arabs account for 31 pct of total trading volu ..

1 hour ago

Flying flag for Siemens Energy at Masdar City

1 hour ago

Trucks movement ban on Dubai roads back to normal ..

2 hours ago

652,885 business licences issued in June 2020

2 hours ago

Microsoft to help 25 million people worldwide acqu ..

2 hours ago

Alef Education and Innovera sign MoU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.