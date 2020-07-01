ANP devises social media policy to disseminate party narrative

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Awami National Party (ANP) here on Wednesday convened a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district information secretaries and devised a new social media policy for conveying party narrative to the people.

The meeting was attended by Provincial General Secretary, Sardar Hussain Babak, Provincial Spokesperson, Samar Bilour and district officer bearers.

Addressing the meeting, Babak said that party workers would not be allowed to ridicule and target any person on social media as a follower of Baacha Khan.

He suggested that social media should be used to convey the message and philosophy of Baacha Khan to the masses.

It was decided to hold next meeting of information secretaries in last week of July.