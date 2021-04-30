UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANP Dispels Reunion With PDM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

ANP dispels reunion with PDM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Central Spokesman for Awami National Party (ANP), Zahid Khan on Friday said there was no possibility for ANP to rejoin the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in near future.

The Chief of PDM, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had invited Pakistan Peoples' Party and Awami National Party to rejoin the PDM however the ANP while standing with its earlier decision, refused to rejoin the movement.

The Pakistan Peoples' Party had already left the PDM after developing strong differentiations with other PDM parties.

Talking to media here, the ANP Spokesman, Zahid Khan further said that the affairs of PPP and ANP were of different nature as the PPP announced resignations from the positions of the PDM while the ANP abandoned the alliance with PDM.

He said we took this decision after prolonged consultation and discussion between the party members and leaders and that was why there was no chance of our reunion with PDM.

Related Topics

Pakistan Awami National Party Alliance Media From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

41 seconds ago

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

43 seconds ago

Chinese President Xi Offers India Support in Fight ..

45 seconds ago

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves ..

47 seconds ago

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

28 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.