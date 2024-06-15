- Home
ANP Express Concern Over Illegal Logging; Demands Probe Into Cases Of Fire Eruption In Forests
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2024 | 07:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP), Mian Iftikhar Hussain has expressed concern over unrestrained logging in Malakand Division and accused that relevant departments are backing this illegal cutting of forests.
In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Saturday, he condemned the logging and demanded immediate steps to stop this illegal act. He said that the illegal cutting of forests has been given a legal cover through Woodlot Rules 2017.
He said that Woodlot Rules 2017 contravenes the existing international rules of environment protection and added that the provincial government should review these environment-damaging rules and introduce needed reforms.
Mian Iftikhar said that Pakistan is facing various environment-related threats and the situation would grow worse if actions were not taken to control the situation. He also demanded a probe into incidents of fire eruption in Swat, Buner, Malakand and Koh-e-Suliman.
He said that perpetrators involved in setting alight forests should be brought to court of law. He said that the government should investigate corruption in the billion Tree Tsunami Project.
