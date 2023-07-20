ANP expressed concern over recent wave of terrorism in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Awami National Party Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan on Thursday expressed concerns over three consecutive terrorists' attacks on police and FC in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three days.

In a statement issued here he said that the suicide attack on FC vehicle in Hayatabad, target killing of two police officials in Regi area of Peshawar and suicide attack on Tehsil Compound in Bara district were strongly condemnable and matter of grave concern.

He said that the terrorists were targeting police and the general public in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with full force while the business community were also receiving calls for ransom due to which the residents of the province were feeling insecure.

He said that strict action should be taken against those who were calling the terrorists fighters and brought them back under secret agreement, adding that exemplary punishment should be given to the perpetrators of the recent attacks.

The ANP leader expressed grief over the losses of precious lives in the terrorist attack and sympathized with the bereaved families.