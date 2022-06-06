ANP expresses concern over delayed investigation of fire eruption incidents

Provincial General Secretary Awami National Party (ANP), Sardar Hussain Babak here on Monday said that government should ensure appropriate measures to stop fire eruption incidents in the hilly areas of the province, and asked for investigation over the recent incidents of wildfire in Shangla, Buner and Chitral

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz, Babak criticized the PTI provincial government and said that delay in investigation in fire breakouts was intolerable.

He said that public posses the right to know the exact reasons behind these incidents that was causing threats to natural resources and wildlife in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also expressed concerns over plight of people due to electricity and gas load-shedding.

Sardar Hussain Babak said that people residing in rural areas of KP also faces lack of clean drinking water, adding that situation has gone worst day due to current drought.