ANP expresses concern over month-long closure of UoP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :President Awami National Party (ANP) Aimal Wali Khan on Monday expressed concern over the month-long closure of the University of Peshawar due to protest by all employees of the varsity.

In a statement issued here, he said that all the teachers, employees and students' bodies were protesting for a month but neither the Chancellor nor the government took notice of the issue.

He said that ANP was concerned about the closure of one of the prestigious institutions of higher education in the country, adding that ANP could not remain silent over the worries of the thousands of parents and students.

He deplored the non-payment of salaries to employees and termed it an illegal and unjustified act.

The ANP president also demanded the resignation of the Vice Chancellor, saying he had failed to run the affairs of the varsity in a smooth manner.