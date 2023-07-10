ANP expresses concern over unrest in Kurram on land dispute

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) leader Aimal Wali Khan on Monday expressed concerns over unrest and armed conflict in district Kurram over land dispute.

In a statement issued here, he demanded of the provincial government and district administration to establish peace in the area and settle the matter amicably.

He said that there were reports that the local people were willing to establish peace but the administration was not agreeing, adding that such an impression should be dispelled.

He said that ANP would not tolerate negligence in the protection of the lives and properties of the people.

He appealed to all the leaders and youth of Parachinar to show patience and remain calm as no problem could be solved through the fight.

Aimal Wali said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had already paid a heavy price for the war imposed on Pakistan and could not afford any further aggression.

He said that leaders and officials of ANP District Kurram were present in the field to establish peace and urged the provincial government to urgently formulate an action plan to resolve land disputes amicably.