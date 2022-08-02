ANP expresses condolence over military helicopter crash

Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aimal Wali Khan on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

In a condolence message, he said, "We are deeply grieved by the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali & other officers of the Pakistan Army who lost their lives in the helicopter crash. Our heartfelt condolence goes out to the bereaved families".

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the highest rank of the martyrs and grant of courage to the bereaved families.