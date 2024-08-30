Open Menu

ANP Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of 13 Lives In Landsliding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Awami National Party (ANP) has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to landsliding and rains in Upper Dir's Kumrat valley.

Thirteen (13 )members of a family were killed in a landslide, while roads, crops, orchards, and houses were damaged.

ANP leaders Mian Iftikhar Hussain and Hussain Shah Yousafzai criticized the government for not taking timely action to protect human lives, forcing locals to carry out rescue operations themselves.

The party demanded a special compensation package for affected families and best medical treatment for the injured.

They also urged the government to ensure emergency relief and relocation of people from flood-prone areas.

