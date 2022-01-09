ANP extends its information committee

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) Sunday extended its provincial information committee and included two new members.

According to a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, Provincial President Aimal Wali Khan approved the extension of the Party's information committee and included two new members Mian Gul Umer Farooq Swat and Syed Arif Kama Tangi.

The Provincial President expressed hope that the newly included members would work for the betterment of the Party's stance and would succeed in highlighting the real saying of the Party's leadership.