UrduPoint.com

ANP Felicitate Newly Elected Cabinet Of PFUJ

Muhammad Irfan Published July 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

ANP felicitate newly elected cabinet of PFUJ

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :Central Spokesman of Awami National Party (ANP) Zahid Khan on Sunday felicitated newly elected cabinet of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ).

In a message, Zahid Khan congratulated newly elected President PFUJ Afzal Butt, General Secretary Arshad Ansari and other office bearers.

Zahid Khan expressed hope that all the office bearers of PFUJ would use their pen impartial and will write for the welfare of people and strengthening of country.

