ANP Fields Mian Wajahat For By-election On PK-63

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 08:50 PM

ANP fields Mian Wajahat for by-election on PK-63

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has nominated Mian Wajahatullah as candidate for by-election on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-63 Nowshera, said a press release issued from Bacha Khan Markaz on Sunday.

The decision of awarding party ticket was taken during a meeting of the provincial parliamentary board held with provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan in the chair. Board members including Samar Haroon Bilour, Shahi Khan Shirani and Khadim Hussain attended the meeting.

The seat has fallen vacant due to the death of PTI legislator, Mian Jamshiduddin Kakakhel.

The board reviewed the applications of various candidates and also interviewed them individually and later unanimously decided the awarding of ticket to Mian Wajahatullah.

Speaking on the occasion, the ANP's provincial president, Aimal Wali Khan directed party affiliated wings and workers for carrying a vigorous election campaign for the party candidate and delivering of party message to every house of the constituency.

