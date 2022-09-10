UrduPoint.com

ANP Files Writ Petition Against Postponement Of By-elections

Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Awami National Party (ANP) has filed a writ petition in Peshawar High Court (PHC) against postponement of by-elections.

According to press release issued from Baacha Khan Markaz here Saturday, Provincial President of ANP, Aimal Wali Khan who is contesting elections from NA-24 Charsadda has filed a petition in PHC against postponement of elections.

He said that routine life has been started and all the educational institutions have also been opened in Charsadda. He demanded that polling for by-elections should be held on September 25 according to schedule announced by Election Commission.

