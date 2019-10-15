ANP for early announcement of NFC award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Awami National Party Parliamentary Leader Sardar Hussain Babak Tuesday submitted a resolution with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat for announcement of National Finance Commission (NFC) award

The ANP urged the Federal government to announce the NFC award at earliest so that the KP could get its constitutional financial share, a press release said.

The resolution said the provincial economy had adversely affected due to terrorism during last decades and several industrial units and business activities were closed due to financial constraints thus increasing unemployment in the province.

It further said that education and health sectors also needed attention of the government while crime rate had increased in the province.

It said that in such critical circumstances any delay in announcement of NFC award could further aggravate the situation.