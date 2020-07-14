UrduPoint.com
ANP For Opening Of Tourist Spots

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Legislator of Awami National Party (ANP), Faisal Zeb Khan Tuesday submitted a call attention notice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly against the closure of tourist spots due to coronavirus pandemic and the problems being faced by people associated with the tourism sector.

Faisal Zeb, in his call attention notice said that various tourist destinations of Hazara and Malakand were closed due to coronavirus pandemic. He said that tourist spots including Kalam, Swat, Kaghan, Naran and Nathiagali had been closed for visitors that had increased financial woes of locals associated with tourism.

He urged the provincial government and tourism department to open these areas for the tourists so that people associated with the tourism sector could earn their livelihood.

