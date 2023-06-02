UrduPoint.com

ANP For Strict Action Against PTI Leadership For Masterminding May 9 Incidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:43 PM

ANP for strict action against PTI leadership for masterminding May 9 incidents

Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan termed PTI leadership responsible for inciting people and said that those who masterminded the vandalism of May 9 should be strictly and indiscriminately dealt with law

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial President Awami National Party, Aimal Wali Khan termed PTI leadership responsible for inciting people and said that those who masterminded the vandalism of May 9 should be strictly and indiscriminately dealt with law.

In a message issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here Friday, ANP Provincial President accused Pervaiz Khattak, Asad Qaisar and the leadership of PTI for engineering May 9 incidents demanding action against them like ordinary PTI workers.

He dubbed PTI leaders as "certified thieves" and said that they should be made accountable before the public for their mismanagement and corruption in BRT, Malamjabba scandal, Billion Tree Tsunami, Sehat Card, awarding contracts to fake testing agencies, Swat Expressway and projects initiated in merged districts.

Aimal Wali said that a hefty amount of Rs. 417 billion was given to PTI government under head of the counter terrorism but they provided them chances of regrouping rather than initiating action against them and added that the public should be informed about that money.

He said that those who looted the public money and overburdened the nation with foreign loans should be dealt in accordance with the relevant law.

